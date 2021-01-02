Robert Norris sworn in as new Kootenai Co. Sheriff, talks about priorities for community

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — There’s a new sheriff in North Idaho, and he’s already making some changes starting with two community projects.

Sheriff Robert Norris was sworn in as interim sheriff on Friday. His official four-year term doesn’t start for another 11 days. He was elected in November, replacing Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, who retired after eight years as sheriff.

Norris has 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt. He worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department before moving to Kootenai County in 2013 where he served on the county’s search and rescue team.

The new sheriff is starting his new role by creating two advisory boards.

“We’re going to form a clergy council and in addition to a clergy council, we’re going to form a citizen advisory council,” Norris explained. “These councils is the best way to reach out to the community right now.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: After 37 years of service, Kootenai Co Sheriff Ben Wolfinger says goodbye

The first group will be made up of local religious leaders. According to a press release from the sheriff, he wants to improve communication between the community, congregations and the Sheriff’s Office.

The citizen advisory group will also be the ears of the community. They’ll address ideas and concerns quarterly, or as needed, with Sheriff Norris.

Ideally, Norris wants to be able to meet the community in person.

“We’re going to put operational strategies in place based on many of these town hall meetings that we want to connect with with the residents, and put those strategies in place to contain this crime as much as we possibly can,” he explained.

However, this isn’t possible right now because of the pandemic. He does hope to have town halls in the future.

4 News Now questioned the new sheriff as to whether or not he would enforce the contentious mask mandate in effect for North Idaho.

“We will be coming out with our office policy and where we stand on the mask policy probably in the next few days,” Norris said.

Sheriff Norris will have to tackle crime in general. He stated crime is increasing, such as robberies and assaults.

“We certainly want all of our lawmakers to understand that with that aggressive growth rate that we’re going to have some real crime concerns coming up on the horizon,” he said.

According to the sheriff, Kootenai County has an 86% felony inmate rate. This used to be around 20%, Norris said.

The sheriff also said he’ll be going around to every unit within the Sheriff’s Office to see how it can best serve Kootenai County.

If you would like to sign up for the citizen advisory board, fill out this form. E-mail your application to Captain Kim Edmondson at kedmondson@kcgov.us.

To join the clergy group, you’re asked to e-mail Captain Edmondson.

RELATED: New Kootenai Co. Sheriff Bob Norris sworn in

READ: Several DUI arrests made across the Inland Northwest on New Year’s Eve

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.