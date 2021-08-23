Robert James Offerman (71) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on August 15, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 20, 1949, to Harry and Elizabeth (Traynor) Offerman in Bronx, NY.

At the age of 8, Bob’s father moved his family to Pennsylvania and later La Pointe, CA. Bob graduated from Nogales High School with the class of 1967. Following high school, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served 2 years. He served 4 years after that in the Reserves. Upon his honorable discharge, Bob moved to Azusa, CA where he attended college and trade school. He became a Programmer Analyst and later worked as a Business Analyst.

In 1977 Bob married Karen Rodgers. An entrepreneur, Bob had his own business and worked for himself as a contractor for many years. Bob actually invented software for computer security, and had it patented. In 2010 Bob officially retired, and in 2017 he and Karen moved to St. Maries, ID where the area reminded him of Pennsylvania when he was just a kid.

Bob enjoyed golfing, barbecuing with friends and family, poker nights, fishing, boating, guns, coins, working on his home, and taking care of the responsibilities around the home. He was a family mand who never met a stranger. He believed family was all you ever had and needed.

Bob is survived by his wife Karen at their home in St. Maries; children Dawn Offerman of Coeur d’ Alene, ID and RJ and Melissa Offerman of St. Maries, ID; siblings Harry, Billie, Marlene, Carol, and Barbara; 4 grandchildren Paige, Durbin, Tristen, and Zacc; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Michael Offerman.

A graveside memorial service with military honors presented will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID. A gathering will follow at the home of Bob and Karen