Robert J. Welz (71) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on September 25, 2021, with family by his side. He was born to John and Ida (Riesterer) Welz on August 21, 1950, in Salem, OR.

At the age of 5, Robert moved with his family to St. Maries, ID. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School before attending St. Maries High School. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1968.

Following high school, Robert went to work at the Plywood Mill in town. He began dating Lena Thompson, a love that would last almost 50 years. He enlisted into the United States Army serving an extended tour of duty majority in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in December of 1971 but served in the reserves for 4 more years. When Robert was honorably discharged, he returned home and married Lena on August 18, 1973, in St. Maries. The couple lived in Boise where he attended Boise State Junior College, and then relocated to Moscow, ID to be closer to family, where he attended the University of Idaho.

Robert and Lena wanted to relocate home, so they returned to St. Maries and made the town their permanent home. He went to work for Potlatch Corporation, where he held various positions throughout the plant. Robert was still currently working for Potlatch and had over 46 years of service with them. Robert and Lena had 3 children, and Robert was very active with his kids. He coached flag football, supported them in baseball and softball, taught his kids to drive, and he and Lena took them fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping.

Later, along came grandchildren and he was a wonderful and supportive grandfather. His yard was immaculate, and he took pride in caring for it and his flowers. He was a talented wood worker who made his family stools, benches, chests, and entertainment centers to name a few projects. Robert loved his wife and children more than anything, and they all will remember him for being encouraging and their champion. He also loved the Lord and loved serving Him; always willing to help anyone in need. Robert and Lena were active members of St. Maries Assembly of God Church.

Robert is survived by his wife Lena at their home in St. Maries; children Amber (Jason) McCarthy of Austin, TX, Gabe Welz of Boise, ID, and Josh Welz of Santa Monica, CA; siblings Roger Welz of Missoula, MT, Peter (Kelly) Welz of Marysville, WA, Charlotte (Wynn) Applegate of St. Maries, ID, Mary Welz (John Waldo) of Proctor, VT, and Julie Welz (Lonnie Tucker) of Garbersville, CA; in-laws Edna (Bob) Woodbury of St. Maries, ID, Dean Thompson of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, Glenda Ryle of Deer Park, WA, Bob (Jean) Thompson of Santa, ID, Bill (Becky) Thompson of Moscow, ID, and Punky (Steven) Rasor of Rathdrum, ID; grandchildren Matthew McCarthy and Reagan McCarthy of Austin, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ida Welz; sisters Carol Welz Drew and Margaret Rose Welz, father and mother in-law Otis and Mildred Thompson, and sister’s in-law Wilma Hayhurst, Kay Thompson and Beulah Walker.

A memorial service will be Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at the St. Maries Assembly of God Church. Military Honors will be presented. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.