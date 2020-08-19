Robert Harry Williams

Obituary of Robert Harry Williams

Robert Harry Williams passed away on August 15, 2020 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born in Emida, Idaho on December 12, 1928 to Charles Donald Williams and Edna Mae Griffith Williams. He grew up in the Emida and St. Maries area until his parents moved the family to the Spokane Valley. Bob graduated from Central Valley High in 1947 and then attended WSU. He enrolled in the ROTC program during college and upon graduation he was enlisted full time. While in the Air Force, he was a 1st Lieutenant in charge of the Motor Transportation Department in Itazuke, Japan. Bob received the Korean Service Metal and the U.N. Service Metal and was discharged May 24, 1955.

Bob continued with his education to become a teacher. He married Marian Dunn Spray in 1958 becoming a wonderful stepfather to Bobby and Randy Spray. Bob and Marian then had Chuck and Todd but later divorced. He continued teaching in several schools in Idaho. Early in his career he taught in Emida and was Principle, Teacher and bus driver all wrapped into one. Bob found his sweet spot teaching in the Coeur d’Alene School District. When summers came, he worked as a Police Officer and often on his good friend’s farm, Fred Lewis in Fairfield.

Bob met Helen Sandquist at Coeur d’Alene High School and loved to tell the story of how he asked her to be his secretary at an upcoming teachers conference. We all know the rest of that story. They fell in love and married in August of 1972 and spent the next 40 years on a great adventure, they shared the love of camping, fishing, traveling, gardening, dancing and grandchildren. Bob retired from teaching in 1987.

Bob and Helen loved to have family over and the highlight of the year was at the Williams Christmas Party when Papa for the evening became Santa. It was a very elaborate affair and the grandchildren were delighted for many years to catch Santa in the act.

Bob invested in his grandchildren making sure college was a priority. He believed education was a young person’s greatest asset, because no one can take that away from you.

Bob is survived by his sister Loretta Miller and many nieces and nephews, sons Charles Williams and granddaughter Brandi, Todd Williams and wife Gianne and grandsons Dustin and Cody, Bob Spray and wife Mary and grandchildren Melody, Michael and Josh, Randy Spray and wife Sandy and grandson Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, brothers Roy, Donald and Dean Williams and sister Doris Higgins.

A funeral service will be held on Friday. August 21, 2020, 1:00pm at Hodge Funeral Home, 138 S. 8th St., St. Maries, Idaho. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside committal with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and St. Maries American Legion Post # 25 will follow services at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries.

Funeral Service

12:00 pm – 12:45 pm

Friday, August 21, 2020

Hodge Funeral Home

138 S. 8th Street

St. Maries, Idaho, United States

Viewing

Funeral Service

1:00 pm – 1:45 pm

Friday, August 21, 2020

Hodge Funeral Home

138 S. 8th Street

St. Maries, Idaho, United States

Funeral Service