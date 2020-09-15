Robert “Bob” Roy Olson SR.

Robert “Bob” Roy Olson, Sr., of Kellogg, ID, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Robert was born on July 9, 1938 in Oaksdale, WA to the late Roy and Helen Fuchs Olson. As a young man, Bob was married to Beverly (Schultz) Fuchs for 18 years, before their marriage ended.

For the most recent years of his life, Bob was married to the late Jean Erickson Olson, who died in October of 2019. The two were married on October 12, 1978 at the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Wallace. Bob worked various jobs including being a sawmill worker, and many years as an employee of the Bunker Hill Smelter.

During the years following the shutdown of the Bunker Hill Smelter (approximately during the mid-1980s and 1990s), Bob and his wife Jean traveled away from the Silver Valley to pursue joint employment in various Southern, Central, and Northern Idaho locations. Bob and Jean co-managed several motels, upscale gated residential complexes, apartment complexes, KOA campgrounds, and by-permit-only forest service lands. Bob and Jean enjoyed traveling, meeting and serving people, and continuing to learn new skills. Eventually, they returned to the Silver Valley where Bob continued to work

During all of these years, wherever Bob and Jean called “home”, both husband and wife loved the outdoors — boating, fishing, camping, and riding their shared ATVs in the mountains. Bob enjoyed hunting as well. Both Bob and Jean were serious gardeners, and Bob enjoyed landscaping, carpentry, barbecuing, doing his ever-ready skilled handyman work, and enjoying the weather.

Bob was a very loving family man, all the way down to his great-grandchildren. He was known and greatly admired for his huge heart and generous spirit. Bob cared for his wife, staying close by her side, until she passed away. Bob was greatly loved at the Kellogg nursing home where he and Jean were together during the last several years. Bob presented as friendly, outgoing, and as an all around comfort to other residents, and valued helper to the staff.

In July of 2019, Bob was presented with The Idaho Health Care Association’s 2019 Distinguished Resident Award. Bob was flown to the Association’s dinner convention in Boise, ID. He returned as a deservedly happy and proud man, still humble and so appreciative of all the kindnesses given to him and his wife over the years. This meant so much to Bob.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jean, Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Roger (Maryann Coe); and by his sister, Patricia (Bill) Swigger. Bob is also preceded in death by his three step-sons, Tom Erickson, Raymond Pounds, and James Erickson.

Survivors include Bob’s sister-in-law, Maryann Coe; and his brother-in-law, Bill Swigger. Between Bob’s two siblings and their respective spouses, Bob is survived by 8 nieces and nephews. As well, Bob is survived by two children from his first marriage — Sally Jo (Dennis) McDonough of Cheney, WA, and Robert Olson, Jr., of Washington. Bob has two grandchildren from his daughter — April (Mark Al-Said) McDonough of Spokane Valley, WA; and Kaycee Nicole McDonough of Cheney, WA.

Bob is also survived by Jean’s children-Bob’s step-children — Sally (AJ) Tollefson of East Helena, MT; Cindy Erickson Coughlin of Denver, CO; and Crystal (Harry) Barr of Iowa.

Grandchildren coming from Jean’s side of the family include — Bill (Jennifer) Shoemaker of Billings, MT; Mike (Kelly) Shoemaker of Williston, ND; Stefanie (Adam) Coyle of Williston, ND;and Ben Parks, of Helena, MT. From these step-grandchildren come 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Memorial services are planned for next summer, with the date not yet decided. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Service, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.