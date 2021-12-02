Robert “Bob” Joseph Stewart, Jr.

by Obituaries

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. Robert “Bob” Joseph Stewart, Jr., 82, passed away on November 23, 2021 at The Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’Alene, ID. He was born January 11, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the son of Robert and Ruby (Warren) Stewart, Sr.

As a child, Bob lived near Churchill Downs in Kentucky and would help clean stalls. He was also a lifeguard and swam regularly in the Ohio River. At the age of 17, Bob joined the United States Navy where he completed his GED and through the Navy learned to be an electrician. He first went to work for Pacific Gas & Electric, digging manholes in San Francisco, CA. From there, he transferred to Oroville, CA, where he lived when they erected the Oroville Dam and he worked for a time as a reserve police officer. He then transferred to Marysville, CA and ultimately to Meridian, CA where he worked as a Gas Service Technician for 40 years before retiring.

Bob will be remembered as a master of all trades. He was a talented woodworker, mechanic, and musician. He and his wife, Bonnie, played guitars with friends in Yuba City, CA, and later in Idaho where they met many friends who also played music. He orchestrated the building of the family home and he and his wife had musical campouts on their property in May and September and enjoyed friends bringing their campers and playing music. He will be remembered for having a great sense of humor and for being a wonderful, generous person to be around. He was a good cook and made dynamite margaritas. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Bob met the love of his life, Bonnie (Babin) Clouse in 1989. They spent the next 15 years together and married in 2005 at Wallace, ID. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie Stewart of Prichard, ID; son, Joseph (Sheila) Stewart of CA; two step children, Luana Clouse and R. Jason Clouse; two grandchildren, Joseph Stewart of Colorado and Brandy Young of CA; and 4 great grandchildren, Andrew, Logan, Elizabeth and Abigail of CA. Bob is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Bruce (Sissy, who ran competitions with Bob to see who made the best chicken ‘n dumplins), Barry (Tammy) Stewart, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also surviving Bob is his beloved companion, Radar.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; first wife, Darlene; and brother, Billy Stewart.

A Celebration of Life (potluck) will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the family home at 20948 Coeur d’Alene River Road, Prichard, ID, at the Musical Campout.

You may share your memories of Bob with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to The Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 W Prairie Ave, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815, or to Shoshone Pet Rescue, PO Box 884, Kellogg, ID 83837.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY, KELLOGG, is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.