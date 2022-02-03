Robert “Bob” Allen Van Kleeck

by Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Allen Van Kleeck, 75, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away February 2, 2022 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born December 12, 1946 in Coeur d’ Alene; Bob was the son of Donald and Dorothy (Woolsey) Van Kleeck.

Bob attended and graduated from the Coeur d’ Alene High School. He furthered his education at the North Idaho College and the University of Idaho, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering. Bob at one time, was known to be the youngest Civil Engineer in the State of Idaho.

Bob moved to the Silver Valley in 1972 from Coeur d’ Alene.

Bob was united in marriage to Monica Gunderson on January 8, 2011 at Johnny’s Bar of Smelterville.

Bob first worked in the Civil Engineering Department for the City of Kellogg. He then served as a real estate broker for Van’s Realty of Pinehurst and a surveyor/assembler of Boise Cascade Homes. Bob then went to work for Shoshone Honda of Pinehurst, as a mechanic. He then co-owned and operated AJ’s Restaurant of Smelterville with his former wife Alice Van Kleeck. Then lastly, Bob owned and operated Johnny’s Bar of Smelterville.

Bob was a member of the Shriners, the Masonic Lodge, the Kellogg Elks #1841, the Wallace Eagles and Johnny’s Dart Teams.

Bob loved and enjoyed most of all his family and friends, antique cars (especially his 1928 White Truck), darts, watching outdoor wildlife and doing projects and maintenance at the Bar.

Bob is survived by his wife Monica Van Kleeck of Kellogg; four children Don Van Kleeck of Kellogg, Kelly Bergem (Christopher) of Pinehurst, Wendy Van Kleeck of Greycliff, Montana and Melissa “D’Brat” Whitman (Preston) of Athol, Idaho; ten grandchildren; one sister Peggy Yingling of Lewiston, Idaho; he is also survived by one niece and one nephew. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother Flo, his wife Alice Van Kleeck and one brother Don.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the Silver Valley Church Of The Nazarene of Kellogg with Pastor Dennis Stroup officiating. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at Johnny’s Bar of Smelterville following services; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome. It is suggested that everyone wear their Johnny’s dart shirts for services.

Bob was most generous, he was very giving of his time and efforts. He so loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, Washington 99204. You may share your memories of Bob with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.