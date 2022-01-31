Robert Arnold Goldsmith

by Obituaries

Robert Arnold Goldsmith, 75, of Pinehurst, ID, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on January 27, 2022 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Robert was born on December 7, 1946, in Park Rapids, MN, a son of the late Ervin Goldsmith and Velva Stephens Goldsmith.

The family moved to the Silver Valley and Robert graduated from Kellogg High School, Class of 1965. Right after graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and was a Radioman, specializing in Morse code communications. After his honorable discharge, Robert married Carol Brainard on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1970, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Robert was a hard rock miner and worked at various mines throughout the Silver Valley including Bunker Hill, Sunshine, Galena, and the Stillwater Mine in Montana. After his retirement, he quickly became a golf fanatic and would play at least 18 holes of golf six or seven days a week in the summer. Robert was also an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and riding ATVs. He will always be remembered as a master of all trades who could fix just about anything.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Goldsmith, of Pinehurst, ID; a son, Todd (Kathy) Skeman of Columbus, MT; a daughter, Tricia Goldsmith of Osburn, ID; two grandsons, Michael and Hayden Skeman; two brothers, Thomas (Carol) Goldsmith of Post Falls, ID, and John (Laurie) Goldsmith of Athol, ID; two sisters, Sandra (Don) Byington of Kellogg, ID, and Patricia Wolfe of Coeur d’Alene, ID; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

At Robert’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Memories of Robert and messages of condolence may be expressed to his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Goldsmith family with arrangements.

