Robert Albert Petree (94) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on February 28, 2021. He was born to Ledford and Beulah (Williams) Petree on November 11, 1926 in Lynch, KY.

Bob graduated from LaFollette High School and entered the U.S. Navy shortly afterwards. Following Bob’s naval service he moved to Indiana and Ohio where he and his brother Martin worked for several years for commercial painting contractors. He met his beloved Beulah and their decades long romance began. Also, during this period he and Martin arranged for their mother to join them.

During the ensuing years he and Beulah vacationed in TN and typically stayed with his sister Dorothy and at a fish camp on nearby Norris Lake. Then, in the mid-50s, he and Beulah journeyed on an extended westward trip. Shortly after returning to the east coast, Bob and Beulah relocated to Arizona. During the early years of that period, Bob trained as a barber while Beulah worked in banking.

Bob was devoted to his mother and included her in many of their adventures. Also during these years, Bob and Beulah became rock hounds and educated themselves regarding locations, types and value of varying finds. On one of their far-flung rock hunting trips those two discovered Idaho and made plans to move there. Bob and Beulah then became part of the St. Maries community. He opened his barber shop and served on the St. Maries City Council.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Beulah, and his siblings Edith, Dorothy, Martha Lee, Martin Elmer, and Carson. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will this Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be presented.