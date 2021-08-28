Roadway in St. John area to temporarily close Monday.
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Prepare to take a detour in the St. John area on Monday, because SR-23 will be closed for repairs.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Friday crews will be closing the roadway on Monday, Aug. 30, to perform pavement repairs.
The state route will be closed from Loomis Ave. to Main St. from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, there will be a detour on local streets.
Drivers should expect minor delays.
