Road repairs near Sandpoint to start Monday, expect delays

by Matthew Kincanon

Andrew Hayward // Flickr

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Pack River Road 231 in the area of Upper Pack River will be under construction through the beginning of November.

The Department of Agriculture will begin work on Monday and delays are expected. While delays are expected to be short, some could last for four hours.

The repairs will take place about two miles above the Pack River Snowmobile Parking Area. The department said it will restore travel-way width and improve road surface and drainage. Heavy rainfall and failure of the fill slope created a steep drop-off along the shoulder.

Anyone visiting the Idaho Panhandle National Forests is encouraged to pick up a Motor Vehicle Use Map. They can be found at any Ranger Station.

You can find more information information about the repairs by contact the Sandpoint Ranger Station at (208) 263-5111 or visiting the Forest website.

