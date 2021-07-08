Road construction on Argonne and Montgomery to begin as early as Saturday

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— Road construction is set to begin at the intersection of Argonne Road and Montgomery Avenue as early as this coming Saturday, July 10.

The expected 10 week project will undergo a decent amount of revisions, including updating the concrete pavement and signal equipment, improving the storm water facilities present and updating the ramp curbs to meet expectations set by the ADA.

The changes to be implemented look to bring safe driving in the area and more efficient signaling.

Argonne Road will continue to be open for the most part, but there is likely to be an increase in traffic and delays in the area with lane restrictions.

The east and west intersections of Montgomery avenue will be closed during the project, but businesses in the area will remain open.

