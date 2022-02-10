Riverview Retirement Community hosting resident art exhibit

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverview Retirement Community is showcasing one local senior’s captivating artworks.

The Riverview Retirement Community is hosting its first art exhibit of 2022 from now until April 4. It will feature many artworks of Jean Mehlhaff, a long-time artist who has a long background in painting.

Mehlhaff went to the School of Industrial Arts in Manhattan, New York, and worked at the Yellowstone Art Center in Billings, Montana, for 35 years. Mehlhaff’s father was an artist and taught her about art at a very young age.

Mehlhaff’s painting “Dream Street” depicts her mother pushing her in a baby buggy on the streets of New York City in 1937. The water coloring is based on a real photo her father took.

She is also holding an art class at Riverview for the people who live there. She hopes to demonstrate the beauty of the “art lifestyle” to others through her teachings.

The Riverview Retirement Community hopes the public will pop in and take a look at Mehlhaff’s works, along with various others.

READ: Increasing candy demands could cause national shortage on Valentines Day

READ: Report: 1 in 10 Americans do not wear seatbelts, many do not strap in kids