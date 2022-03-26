Riverfront Spring Market starts April 6
SPOKANE, Wash.– The countdown is on for the Riverfront Spring Market.
It market kicks off Wednesday, April 6. It won’t just be a regular market, it’ll be extra special.
Venders will be out from noon until 7 p.m. Plus, the 2nd Chance Ranch Petting Zoo will be there.
Here are the Spring Market Dates:
- April 6, 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- April 13, 3 p.m-7 p.m.
- April 20, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
- April 27, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
You can find more information here.
RELATED: Air 4 Adventure: Canfield Mountain
RELATED: Northern Quest reveals part of outdoor summer concert lineup
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.