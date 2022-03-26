Riverfront Spring Market starts April 6

Spring Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– The countdown is on for the Riverfront Spring Market.

It market kicks off Wednesday, April 6. It won’t just be a regular market, it’ll be extra special.

Venders will be out from noon until 7 p.m.  Plus, the 2nd Chance Ranch Petting Zoo will be there.

Here are the Spring Market Dates:

  • April 6, 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • April 13, 3 p.m-7 p.m.
  • April 20, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • April 27, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

You can find more information here.

