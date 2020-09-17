Riverfront Park’s ‘Theme Stream’ gets a facelift

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Theme Stream in Riverfront Park has gotten a little facelift ahead of the Ice Age-themed playground opening, expected this fall.

Ever since Expo ’74, Riverfront Park has sat rather dormant as the years passed. In the last decade, however, the City of Spokane has been renovating it piece by piece—from the Pavilion to the Promenade to the Numerica Skate Ribbon to the Looff Carrousel!

What makes Havermale Island an ‘island’ is the Theme Stream, located right by the Post Street Bridge.

A sneak peak at the Theme Stream up and running before the smoke rolled in. We are so excited to open up this space and share it with our community! Scheduled to open along with the inclusive playground this fall! 🤩

🎥 SPVV Landscape Architects pic.twitter.com/M0iMbNU67g — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) September 14, 2020

After some years of overgrowth, SPVV Landscape Architects brought the stream back to life, right as Parks & Rec prepares to open the new all-inclusive playground.

