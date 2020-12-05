Riverfront Park’s Skate Ribbon to reopen for the winter season Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park’s Numerica Skate Ribbon will open for the winter season this Saturday!

That said, there are a couple things you should know before heading downtown with your family. In order to maintain social distancing standards, you’ll have to book a reservation online in advance. You can purchase tickets by clicking HERE.

According to a release, Riverfront Park plans to follow the state’s guidelines for professional sports and other outdoor sporting activities, as well as the guidelines for indoor fitness centers. That means only 37 people will be allowed to skate for an hour at a time.

“In these challenging times, we are focused on delivering safe, joyful, and unique programming for our community,” said Jon Moog, director of Riverfront Park. “Ice skating around the ribbon downtown has quickly become an iconic Spokane experience, and with some significant changes in place, we’re thrilled to open this year.”

