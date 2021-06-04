Riverfront Park’s Rotary Fountain reopens Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for something to do with your little ones, look no further than Riverfront Park.

The Rotary Fountain, which makes for a great place to cool off on hot days, has reopened for the season. The fountain will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash pads have also been cleared to reopen, though a set date has not yet been announced. The city is working to get the sprinklers ready and get COVID-19 plans in place.

There are 17 splash pads across the city, including one at the new Ice Age Floods park. That pad is already open.

The new North Bank is another great place to take your kids if you have not yet checked it out.

If you’re looking to swim, you will have to wait a bit longer. Public pools are set to open later this month.

