Riverfront Park’s Ice Age-themed playground nearly completed

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park’s Ice Age Floods-themed playground is nearing completion, slated to open this spring!

Riverfront Park says the playground — which also includes a skatepark, Hooptown USA basketball court and climbing boulder — is themed around the Ice Age Floods, which sculpted much of the unique geology of the region.

The playground is slated to open Spring 2021.

You can find more information on the City of Spokane website.

