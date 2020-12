Riverfront Park to run holiday light shows nightly until January

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pavilion at Riverfront Park will display a holiday light show every night through the new year!

Light shows will run from sunset to 10 p.m. every day, including weekends, until January 3.

You can now enjoy the holiday Pavilion light show every night of the week (yes, Monday-Sunday🎉) through January 3, 2021! All light shows begin at sunset and end at 10PM.

