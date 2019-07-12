Riverfront Park revamp: Spokane Park Board puts price tags on donor opportunities

The center of Spokane’s history is getting a facelift for the future.

Once home to Expo 74, Riverfront Park will soon be home to an outdoor concert venue at the U.S. Pavilion, where crews are putting on the finishing touches with light blades and sun shades. The changes are worth about $22 million, part of a $64 million park bond approved by voters in 2014.

“We really want to have a good balance between passive, just park use, so having the ability for families or if you’re on lunch break at work, to be able to go and have lunch in the Pavilion,” said acting parks director Garrett Jones. “But then also, being able to transform that Friday night into a larger concert venue.”

More music might mean more foot traffic, and as people make their way through Riverfront next year, they’ll come across families who have made the park their own. Soon, people will have the chance to make their mark on certain places throughout the park.

Donors looking to put their name on one of the rooms inside the Looff Carousel or the Numerica Skate Ribbon would have to -pay $50,000 per room.

If you’re hoping to “adopt” one of 54 animals on the Looff Carousel for ten years, it’ll cost you $5,000 — same goes for park benches. A promenade paver will put you out $1,000. If that’s too steep for you, $100 to $150 will buy you a tag on a park fence. The Spokane Park Board was also exploring naming options for shelters around the park, as well as seating in the U.S. Pavilion at its meeting Thursday.

Crews are getting the U.S. Pavilion ready for its projected debut at the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall, but their work won’t end there. Soon, they’ll start working on a playground on the North Bank with a skateboard and scooter park plus a Hooptown U.S.A. basketball court. That playground should be ready for families by next September.

Catch up on the day’s news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.