Riverfront Park receives national award for innovation and design

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has won a national award for Riverfront Park.

The 2020 Innovation in Park Design Award went to the Lilac City.

The National Recreation and Park Association honors parks that have improved and strengthened their community.

The association looks at park design, health and wellness, conservation and social equity.

🥳 EXCITING NEWS – Riverfront won the 2020 Innovation in Park Design Award from @NRPA_news. The Innovation Awards recognize parks & rec agencies nationwide that have improved & strengthened their communities through innovative practices. pic.twitter.com/FZx4oyt7yn — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) July 9, 2020

RELATED: Parks and Rec. unveils design for Riverfont Park all-inclusive playground

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.