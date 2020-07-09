Riverfront Park receives national award for innovation and design
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has won a national award for Riverfront Park.
The 2020 Innovation in Park Design Award went to the Lilac City.
The National Recreation and Park Association honors parks that have improved and strengthened their community.
The association looks at park design, health and wellness, conservation and social equity.
RELATED: Parks and Rec. unveils design for Riverfont Park all-inclusive playground
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.