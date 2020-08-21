Riverfront Park makes National Geographic’s list of most beautiful urban parks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s iconic Riverfront Park was recently named to National Geographic’s list of America’s most beautiful urban parks.

Riverfront Park, which was built for the 1974’s Worlds Fair, is 100 acres large and sits along the Spokane River.

“Exploration of the grounds reveals a garbage-eating goat — a metal sculpture that sucks up trash with a vacuum — and a 12-foot-tall Radio Flyer wagon with a handles that serve as a slide,” the NatGeo article says.

The park’s recent $73 million redevelopment has brought several new changes in the past few years, including the redesign of the park’s grounds, the Skate Ribbon, new Looff Carrousel building and a revamp of the U.S. Pavilion.

Construction is currently underway for a new Ice Age-themed playground.

Read more from the National Geographic article here.

