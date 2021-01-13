Riverfront Park Lilac Butterfly damaged by windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverfront Park Lilac Butterfly was pulled down by Wednesday’s windstorm.
An update from Spokane Parks and Recreation said no one was injured, but the butterfly was damaged.
The butterfly is inside the construction fence at the North Bank and crews are now working with engineers to determine what needs to be done to repair it.
