Riverfront Park Lilac Butterfly damaged by windstorm

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverfront Park Lilac Butterfly was pulled down by Wednesday’s windstorm.

An update from Spokane Parks and Recreation said no one was injured, but the butterfly was damaged.

This morning, the Lilac Butterfly came down in high winds. No one was injured. The butterfly is inside the construction fence at the North Bank, and we are working with engineers to determine the cause and repair plan to safely return the butterfly for the community. — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) January 13, 2021

The butterfly is inside the construction fence at the North Bank and crews are now working with engineers to determine what needs to be done to repair it.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.