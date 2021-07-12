Riverfront Park hosting summer story time sessions for kids
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is hosting fun activities for children throughout the summer beginning July 12.
This Monday, you can join Spokane Library for “Story Time at the North Bank” shelter near the Ice Age Floods Playground.
All of these events will happen from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
These activities are free and take place July 12, July 26 and August 9.
