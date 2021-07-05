Riverfront Park holding Fourth of July light show Sunday evening
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking to top off your Independence Day celebrations with a light show? Riverfront Park is holding a patriotic show at the Pavilion from sundown until 10 p.m. Sunday night!
The Looff Carrousel and Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open until 9 p.m., as well.
The SkyRide is still closed at this time, and park officials want to remind attendees that there will be no fireworks this year.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.