Riverfront Park holding Fourth of July light show Sunday evening

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking to top off your Independence Day celebrations with a light show? Riverfront Park is holding a patriotic show at the Pavilion from sundown until 10 p.m. Sunday night!

The Looff Carrousel and Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open until 9 p.m., as well.

The SkyRide is still closed at this time, and park officials want to remind attendees that there will be no fireworks this year.

