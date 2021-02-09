Riverbend Elementary returns to all-virtual learning following confirmed COVID case

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Central Valley SD begins virtual learning

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Students at Riverbend Elementary in the Central Valley School District will return to virtual learning.

Riverbend Elementary was in Level 2 and the district said if one more person tested positive for the virus, they entire school reverts to virtual learning.

So far, one person contracted COVID or was exposed at the school or within the district, and the school is now moving back to Level 3. The district said three people were in close contact with the infected person at the school or within the district. Those people have been notified of their exposure.

Younger students began phasing in to in-person learning in October. On February 1, middle and high school students will go to campus once a week.

