River Park Square Sephora offering 10 percent off for healthcare workers, free face masks

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Sephora store at River Park Square reopened under phase 2 guidelines on Friday.

The beauty store is offering 10 percent off for healthcare workers and a free face mask with any purchase. The offer will run as supplies last.

Several shops within the mall have opened and some are still offering curbside pickup. More information can be found online here.

