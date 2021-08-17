River Park Square holding job fair Thursday

Mary Altaffer A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to brush off the resumes and put on your favorite interview outfit.

River Park Square is holding a job fair from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. It will take place on the first level.

There are a variety of stores and companies looking to fill positions. Plus, the first 25 applicants will receive a River Park Square goodie bag.

Here are a few places that are hiring:

You can find more information on the hiring fair here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.