River Park Square holding job fair Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to brush off the resumes and put on your favorite interview outfit.
River Park Square is holding a job fair from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. It will take place on the first level.
There are a variety of stores and companies looking to fill positions. Plus, the first 25 applicants will receive a River Park Square goodie bag.
Here are a few places that are hiring:
- Sephora
- Muv Fitness
- Bath & Body Works
- Anthropologie
- Pendleton
- Chico’s
- White House | Black Market
- Cosmic Cowboy Grill
- Lush
- Banana Republic
- Urban Outfitters
You can find more information on the hiring fair here.
