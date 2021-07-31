River City Cup soccer tournament postponed due to unhealthy air quality

by Matthew Kincanon

Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to the unhealthy air quality in Spokane, FC Spokane has decided to postpone all games for the River City Cup soccer tournament until another date.

Tournament director Travis Wilson said the games will be posted until Sunday, August 1, and they will be reworking everyone’s schedules.

Wilson said the games on Sunday may be shortened to accommodate for games to be played.

RELATED: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality closes Spokane pools

