Rivalry week underway with the Cougars winning round one against the Huskies in a thriller

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — Round one of rivalry week between Washington State and Washington lived up to the hype as the Cougars win 78-70 Wednesday night in Pullman.

After being tied at 33-33 at half, the Cougars came out firing and built a double-digit lead early in the 2nd. The Huskies chipped away and got back in the ballgame before the Cougars extended the lead.

The Cougars had a massive advantage down low and they took advantage. Freshman Mouhamed Gueye had a career high 21 points and Efi Abogidi chipped in with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Huskies and the Cougars will get a rematch Saturday in Seattle, tipoff will be at 3pm.

