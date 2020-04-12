Ritzville Police shoot, kill person they say was suicidal

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Ritzville Police shot and killed a person in a Love’s parking lot late Saturday night, who they say was suicidal.

The Police Department say they received a call of a suicidal person at the Love’s Travel Stop at the junction of State Route 261 and Highway 395. Ritzville Police and Washington State Patrol arrived and were talking with the person.

At some point during this contact, according to Ritzville Police, an officer shot the person.

The officers then provided first aid to the person while ambulances arrived, transporting them to the East Adams Rural Community Hospital, where they later died from their wounds.

Details are still forthcoming, but officers found a machete at the scene, and now the Central Basin Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.