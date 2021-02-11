Rite Aid launches self-swab COVID testing at all drive-thru locations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Fateh Guidoum A nurse administers a PCR COVID-19 test on a man, Sunday, Dec.6, 2020 in a private laboratory of Algiers. Algeria received rapid antigen testing kits, adding plans to widen access to the tests across the country by March 2021, and increase the number of private laboratories approved to run PCR tests.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rite Aid is launching self-swab COVID testing to all drive-thru locations, which includes stores in North Spokane and Spokane Valley.

These locations will use self-swab PCR tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and the service will be available weekdays from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The tests are for people who believe they were exposed to COVID-19 or have COVID-like symptoms and do not require immediate attention. Customers are required to pre-register online, and kids age 4–17 can get tested, too, with parent or legal guardian consent.

This new service comes thanks to a partnership between Rite Aid and U.S. Health & Human Services. These test sites are all free of charge and launch Friday, February 12.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.