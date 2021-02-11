Rite Aid launches self-swab COVID testing at all drive-thru locations
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rite Aid is launching self-swab COVID testing to all drive-thru locations, which includes stores in North Spokane and Spokane Valley.
These locations will use self-swab PCR tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and the service will be available weekdays from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
The tests are for people who believe they were exposed to COVID-19 or have COVID-like symptoms and do not require immediate attention. Customers are required to pre-register online, and kids age 4–17 can get tested, too, with parent or legal guardian consent.
This new service comes thanks to a partnership between Rite Aid and U.S. Health & Human Services. These test sites are all free of charge and launch Friday, February 12.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.