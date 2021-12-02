Rise in COVID-19 cases forces North Idaho prison to pause visitation

COTTONWOOD, Idaho– Some inmates in North Idaho won’t be able to have visitors until Christmas.

The Idaho Department of Corrections said on Thursday visiting was suspended at North Idaho Correctional Institution until Dec. 25 because of an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The department also shared on its website that visitation is suspended at Idaho State Correctional Institution for the same reason. The prison said it’s likely visitations there will also be suspended until mid-December.

Due to Covid, visiting is suspended at North Idaho Correctional Institution until Dec. 25, 2021. pic.twitter.com/pnBD7AVuXl — Idaho Department of Correction (@IDOCalert) November 30, 2021

As of Dec. 2, Idaho was reporting 307,561 cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, 716 new cases were confirmed.

When it comes to vaccination rates, 858,814 people are fully vaccinated. There have also been 88,047 people who have gotten one dose of a two-dose series and 229,198 who have gotten a booster. More information on vaccines can be found here.

