Ring in the 2022 at Coeur d’Alene on Ice

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– It’s hard to believe 2021 is almost over.

With 2022 right around the corner, you might want to start planning your New Year’s Eve. You could hit the ice in Coeur d’Alene for a special two-hour New Year’s Eve skate event at McEuen Park.

Coeur d’Alene on Ice will take place from 10:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. You’ll be able to see the Coeur d’Alene Resort’s annual fireworks show from the rink, but that’s not all. Weather permitting, there will be a balloon drop over the ice at midnight. Guests will be able to toast to the new year with sparkling cider on the house.

Bring your friends and family to the unique New Year’s Eve celebration. There will be a live DJ and games for people of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now. They will cost $20 for kids 3-12 and $25 for everyone 13 and older. Skate rentals are included with those prices.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

PREVIOUS: Sneak peek at the new ‘Coeur d’Alene On Ice’ rink at McEuen Park

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.