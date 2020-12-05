Rind And Wheat’s specialty gingerbread house kits now for sale

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? A local chef may have the answer, and it includes getting creative while satisfying that sweet tooth.

Rind And Wheat is officially selling its gingerbread house kits. Each kit is made using Chef Ricky Webster’s famous spicy gingerbread recipe, which includes local wheat, pure cane sugar and French butter.

Webster is the 2019 winner of Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Cookie Matchup.’ Just a year before that, he competed in- and won- the Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge.’

Webster completed a life-long goal when he opened Rind And Wheat back in October. You can now stop by the downtown bakery, located at 1516 W Riverside, to grab a kit.

