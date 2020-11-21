Rind and Wheat owner Ricky Webster takes home grand prize in Real California Pizza Contest

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — California’s search for the best pizza brought them right here to Spokane.

Ricky Webster- who owns Rind and Wheat in Browne’s Addition- is no amateur when it comes to culinary art.

In fact, if you’re a fan of baking shows, you may recognize him as the 2019 winner of Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Cookie Matchup.’ Just a year before that, Webster competed in- and won- the Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge.’ Learn more here.

He’s at it again. This time, making a pizza that not only won best in category, but also ‘very best pizza of all.’

The Wharf is the pizza version of clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl.

Check out Rind and Wheat’s Facebook page to learn when you can pre-order his creation and try it yourself.

