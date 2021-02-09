Rind and Wheat offering moon cakes for Lunar New Year this week

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy of Houses Cheung

SPOKANE, Wash. — Artisan bakery and cheese shop Rind and Wheat will be offering traditional moon cakes in celebration of the Lunar New Year!

The shop will have special guest baker Michelle Ho in-house on Friday to make moon cakes, a Chinese pastry with a thick filling, often made with red bean paste or lotus seed paste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rind And Wheat (@rindandwheat)

Rind and Wheat says Ho has been showcasing her skills and bringing traditional Chinese food around town. There will be a limited number of moon cakes for sale on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.