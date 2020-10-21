Rind And Wheat: New specialty bakery and cheese shop opens in downtown Spokane

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Source: Rind And Wheat Rind And Wheat will bring seasonal and cultural breads, baked goods, and artisan cheeses to the community that Owner Ricky Webster now calls home.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new bakery and cheese shop is opening on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in downtown Spokane.

Rind And Wheat will bring seasonal and cultural breads, baked goods, and artisan cheeses to the community that Owner Ricky Webster now calls home.

Located at 1516 W Riverside Ave., the shop will source ingredients to celebrate the local grain and produce economies and these ingredients will be transformed to accompany a cheese board, be slathered on a slice of sourdough or become the filling of a European butter danish.

The goal of the shop is to provide you with a comfortable and approachable experience to discover unique and worldly cuisines.

For more information, see their website and Instagram page.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.