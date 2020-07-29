Right lane of eastbound I-90 to close Thursday morning near Medical Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound I-90 before Medical Lake will close early Thursday morning for construction, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The lane will be closed from 4-10 a.m. just before the Medical Lake and State Route 902 interchange. The eastbound I-90 off-ramp will still be open.

The speed will be reduced to 60 miles per hour in that area. Drivers are asked to use caution.

🚨Travel Alert🚨 The right lane of EB I-90 just before the Medical Lake/SR 902 interchange will close tomorrow, July 30, from 4am to 10am. The EB I-90 off-ramp will remain open. Please use caution in the work zone and remember the speed limit has been reduced from 70mph to 60mph. pic.twitter.com/BcvxHGHKIF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 29, 2020

