Right lane of eastbound I-90 to close Thursday morning near Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound I-90 before Medical Lake will close early Thursday morning for construction, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The lane will be closed from 4-10 a.m. just before the Medical Lake and State Route 902 interchange. The eastbound I-90 off-ramp will still be open.
The speed will be reduced to 60 miles per hour in that area. Drivers are asked to use caution.
