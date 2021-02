Crash cleared from eastbound I-90 near US 195 interchange

SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened following a crash near the US 195 interchange.

Snow continues to fall, creating a messy morning commute.

WSDOT says to expect significant delays and asks that drivers slow down.

