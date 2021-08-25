Ridgeline High School to welcome first group of Falcons this fall

by Destiny Richards

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Ridgeline High School is Central Valley School District’s newest school, set to open its doors to the first group of Falcons this fall.

The new school was made possible by a 2018 construction bond and state construction match, and will help substantially ease overcrowding at existing CVSD high schools.

Ridgeline will offer upgraded security, direct daylight and windows in every classroom, new furniture, as well as new parking lots and on-site traffic flow for its 1,600 students.

Only students in 9th grade through 11th grade will be attending for the 2021-2022 school year.

Incoming seniors will be attending the following school year.

Ridgeline is also offering all Greater Spokane League sports and will compete at the 3A varsity level with both boys and girls.

A dedication ceremony is planned for next Tuesday, August 31 at 6 p.m. on the new RHS field at 20150 Country Vista Dr.

From 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., the community can enjoy desserts and take tours of the building.

The first day of class is on Wednesday, September 8.

