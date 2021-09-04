Ridgeline High School plays first football game at new school

by Kaitlin Knapp

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.– High school football is back and Ridgeline got to play its first game at their new school.

It’s been a while since high school stands have been filled with fans. The athletes were back on the gridiron, the cheerleaders were hyping up the crowd and the band was adding some flare.

Friday night was full of excitement.

“I’m here to watch the football game and watch the new team play their first game,” said South Creek Middle Schooler Carter Alsworth.

Ridgeline High School’s assistant principal Grady Emerson said it was good to see the kids out on the field competing. He said it was nice to connect with the community and it was something he missed last year.

“It feels normal. This is what we’ve been dreaming of and this is what it’s all about,” Emerson said.

The game was a memorable one for the players and those who got to enjoy it from the bleachers.

“It’s weird. We haven’t had any sporting events in a long time and it’s cool to be back watching football,” Alsworth said.

