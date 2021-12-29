Rickey L. Zent

Rickey Lee Zent was born March 31, 1956 in Wallace, Idaho to Clifford Zent Sr. and Barbara (Jackson) Baillie. He passed away peacefully in his home on December 22nd, 2021.

Growing up in Wallace, Idaho was a point of pride for Rick. He spent his early days delivering newspapers around town, and had many stories about delivering papers to the “Ladies of Wallace”. He spoke fondly of chasing trains to town for rides to the pool, playing with his brother Teddy on Bank Street, and exchanging recycled bottles to Esther at the Combination Bar for rounds of his drink of choice.

Rick had a real love for the bands AC/DC and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Anywhere he went, he was filling the jukebox and singing along. Few things brought him more joy than lazy days on the North Fork of the Coeur d’ Alene, perfecting his stereo and hunting for grouse on mountain roads.

Throughout his life, Rick provided for his family in many ways, spending time as a salesman, factory worker, and more, but no job defined him more than hard-rock miner. Rick proudly espoused the history of and worked at many area mines, including the Sunshine, Bunker Hill, Lucky Friday, Coeur, Galena, and Stillwater. Mining truly was his life’s work.

In Rick’s 20’s, he was proud to have found Jesus again and enjoyed sharing the gospel with his friends and family.

Rick was lucky enough to marry 3 times, to the “women of his dreams”, Natalie, Sue and Kim. He was a sweet man who loved and cared for anyone he had the pleasure of meeting. He easily kept strong relationships with all of his past wives and one his proudest accomplishments was raising his children and step children. They are forever grateful for the life and times that their dad provided.

In his retirement years, Rick was proud to educate people on the finer points of mining, as a tour guide with the Sierra Silver Mine Tour. His last gig was managing the Runge Building, caring for one of the many historic buildings of his beloved hometown. At the end of his life, Rick was fortunate to have so many loved ones from all walks of life.

Our friend, father and mentor is preceded in death by his parents Clifford Zent, Sr. and Barbara Jackson (Baillie), also his best friend, brother Teddy Zent. He is survived by his daughters Nichole Zent (Tom) of Sandpoint ,ID., Rachelle Zent of Yosemite, CA., son Rickey Zent of Coeur d’Alene, ID., step- sons Josh Stice of Edgewood, NM., Chris Stice of Coulee Dam, WA., Chris Berky of Osburn, ID. and step- daughter Rebecca Berky of Wallace, ID., Brothers Mike Sebastian of Billings, MT., Clifford (Sabina) Zent of St. Albens, WV., Bingo (Anita) Baillie of Milton, WA., Terry (Kathy) Zent of Richfield Minnesota, sisters Valerie (Jim) Martin of Billings MT., and Beth Keesler of Wallace, ID., Grandchildren William and Audrey Baumann and many nieces and nephews whom he cared for dearly.

A Celebration of Rickey’s Life will be held at the Wallace Elks Lodge in Wallace, ID., on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.; this will be a potluck, please bring a dish and memories to share.

