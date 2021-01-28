Rick Charles Voss (69) resident of Harrison, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on January 16, 2021. He was born to Dr. Kenneth E. and Laura (Matson) Voss on March 20, 1951 in Long Beach, CA.

Rick’s early years were spent in Whittier and Bellflower, CA. During these years he was able to work with his father in his medical lab and he always spoke fondly of those memories. Rick left high school early to join the work force full time. Following a good friend who moved near St. Joe City, Rick loved the area and moved to Harrison, ID. Rick married Barbara Ross and they had 2 children, Michael and Annie. He commuted back and forth to Weiser, ID where he gained his knowledge of heavy equipment. He worked road construction and helped build the I90 infrastructure through Wallace.

The family moved back to California where Rick continued operating heavy equipment building roads. His marriage to Barbara ended in divorce; however, they remained friends. Rick returned to Harrison in the mid-80s where he would call East Harlow Point Road his forever home. He went to work as a Bartender at Rose’s Cafe but was known and loved as “the man who built the Gateway.” In 1990 he met the absolute love of his life and on Friday, January 13, 1995 married Jan Greer in Coeur d’ Alene and spent the last 30 years loving her and building an amazing life.

Together (for a time) they managed One Shot Charlie’s and were in charge of the annual 4th of July fireworks show in Harrison for 25 years. Rick also spent time building commercial sewing machines, right there in Harrison and finished out his working career as the meat manager at Archie’s IGA, retiring there around 2005. In his spare time, Rick became an accomplished bass fisherman and a stellar billiards competitor.

He had a passion for his dog Bo and for his wood working. In his small shop, Rick created many unique pieces from exotic woods he had collected. He was proud to know these pieces are displayed and collected throughout the country. He also enjoyed gardening and was known for growing his ginormous pumpkins. He was always ready with a “quick” joke, a cold Dr. Pepper and a smile that would go on for days.

Rick is survived by his wife Jan at their home in Harrison; children Michael (Kelly) Voss of Benton Harbor, MI and Annie (Keith) Nance of Boscobel, WI; stepchildren Greg (Heather) Wolfe of Spring, TX and Jody Marquette of Harrison, ID.; sister Jendy (Michael) Thorp of Buena Park, CA; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.