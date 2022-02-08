Richland Police identify suspect in deadly Fred Meyer shooting

RICHLAND, Wash.– The Richland Police Department released the name of the person they say opened fire Monday at Fred Meyer.

Police said Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, is the man accused of killing somebody and leaving another in critical condition.

Investigators said they are still looking for Kelly. He could be driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic with the Washington license plate BXC3305.

Kelly has a warrant for first-degree murder.

He is considered armed and dangerous. You should not approach him if you see him.

If you see him, you should call 911. Anyone with other information about where he is is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Police also identified the man who was killed as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.

The investigation is still active. Police said investigators are working around the clock to solve it.

