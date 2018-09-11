Richard “Rich” Vernon Buckham

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Richard “Rich” Vernon Buckham, 79, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2018 at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

He was born January 11, 1939 in Kellogg; Rich was the son of Richard Newton and Edna May (Gossage) Buckham.

Rich has lived in the Silver Valley all of his life; he had attended schools in Pinehurst and Kingston.

Rich proudly served in the U.S. Air Force serving in Japan.

Rich married Rose Davis on December 20, 1961 at the Our Savior Lutheran Church of Pinehurst.

Rich had served as a machinist at the Bunker Hill Mining company; he then went to work as a foreman at the mill of the Sunshine Mine; Rich retired in 2001.

Rich had attended the Our Savior Lutheran Church of Pinehurst and had served on the Pinehurst Water District Board.

Rich loved and enjoyed his family, hunting, and had enjoyed helping his Dad with carpentry work.

Rich is survived by his wife Rose Buckham of the family home of Pinehurst; five children Rick Buckham of Boise, Idaho, Coleen Buckham and Libby Grounds of Spokane Valley, Washington, Cindy and George Thompson of Seattle, Washington, Christy Kitchen of Pinehurst and Rocky Buckham of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters Mildred Yanzick of Prescott, Arizona and Roberta Mayer of Gloversville, New York; one brother Vince Buckham of Florence, Arizona; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and upon Rich’s request no services will be held.

One may sign Rich’s online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with cremation services.

