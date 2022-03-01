Richard James Boroski

by Obituaries

Richard Boroski Jr. often called “Little Richard” (even though he was 6’4″) passed away after a heart attack. Richard loved fishing, working on cars, watching the Seahawks, and learning. He attended Eastern Washington University with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. Subsequently, he taught English in Korea and quickly became loved by the Koreans. Upon return he and his father helped “Fr. Al Carols kids” remodeling a home at Gonzaga University for the Amerasian students studying at Gonzaga. Richard was always helping those in need and cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his mother, Sharon E. Boroski, his father Richard J. Boroski, his sister Simone M. Gladstone, his sister Renee R. Thompson, his Brother in Law Scott Gladstone, and his niece and nephews Tyler, Britney, Travis and Shayna.

Richard would most like a donation to CHAS Health . CHAS assists with access to quality healthcare for any Spokane community member in need, regardless of their situation. You may donate to https://chas.org/about-chas/chas-foundation/make-a-donation/ “Richard Boroski Donation”. A Memorial Service will held this Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Otis Orchards. Time is being determined. To share memories of Richard and leave condolences for the family, please visit Richard;s Tribute Wall.

