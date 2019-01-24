Richard Charles Sample

Beloved husband, father, PaPa and brother, Richard Charles Sample, 75, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away January 16, 2019 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

He was born January 21, 1943 in Lewiston, Idaho; Richard was the son of Hobart Elon and Alma Vera (Duncan) Sample.

Richard’s great-grandfather, Alvin E. Sample, was a member of the Pioneers of Kansas; he had served in the Civil War and was instrumental in the building of the first school, the first church and had the first electric power in the town of Lyons, Kansas.

Richard attended schools in Butte, Montana. He served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war. Richard moved to the Silver Valley in 1968 from Butte.

Richard married Pam Bloom, whom he affectionately called P.K., on September 2, 1977 in Butte, Montana.

Richard had served as a millwright at the Galena Mine for twenty-five years; he made many great friends at the Galena. Richard retired in 1993.

Richard was a member of the Kellogg Elks Lodge #1841 for forty-four years. He loved and enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, traveling and road trips, classic cars and was an avid reader.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of forty-one years Pam “P.K.” Sample of the family home of Pinehurst, Idaho; two children Mindy (Pat) Baldwin of Murray, Idaho, Mark (Stephanie) Sample of Post Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren Tyler, Hunter “Pete”, Bella and River; one brother Jim Sample of Butte, Montana and one sister Joyce Schaeffer of Medford, Oregon; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Jay and Jason Sample. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Cremation will be held and upon Richard’s request, no services will be held.

Richard will be remembered for his great sense of humor, which will be passed down to family members and friends. He was so very much loved and will be dearly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Lake City Gymnastics Kellogg team (Richard’s beloved granddaughter, Bella, is a member of this team) 3511 Moccasin Rd. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815.

One may sign Richard’s online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with cremation services.

