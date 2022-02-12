Riccelli bill to expand number of schools offering free meals heads to Senate

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would allow more students to receive free school-provided meals.

House Bill 1878 aims for more schools to adopt USDA’s Community Eligibility Program (CEP). The CEP provides free meals to certain students in low-income school districts.

The bill was sponsored by Spokane Representative Marcus Riccelli. He says providing students with free school meals is vital for their education and well-being.

“Food is health. Consistent access to nutritious food is a part of how we protect kids from getting sick while ensuring they have the fuel they need to learn, grow, and play,” said Riccelli. “And free school meals are the most effective way to ensure that all of our kids are getting the food they need to thrive.”

Currently, 491 schools in Washington use the CEP and 204,000 students receive free meals from the program. The bill would require all schools that are eligible for the CEP to adopt the program.

“We can expand the use of CEP without action from Congress,” said Riccelli. “Without increasing costs on schools, HB 1878 will let us serve free school meals to, at minimum, an additional 92,000 students including 12,000 in the Spokane area.”

Riccelli says the bill will also reduce the stigma around free and reduced lunches and removes co-pays for school meals. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

