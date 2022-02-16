Reykdal to discuss next steps for masking requirements in WA schools Thursday

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, left, listens as Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state's colleges and universities. Inslee also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal will discuss the next steps for masking requirements in schools on Thursday.

He will join Governor Jay Inslee for a joint news conference at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month, Reykdal said he was in support of making masks optional in school, though no action has been taken to lift the requirement at this point.

A handful of school district boards have voted to make masks optional in recent days, directly defying the statewide mandate.

4 News Now will stream Reykdal’s news conference online and on KXLY+.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect schedule changes made by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

READ: More than 40 Eastern Washington superintendents call on state to lift mask mandate

READ: ‘No longer a matter of if, but when’: Inslee says health leaders discussing when to lift indoor mask mandate

RELATED: Kettle Falls superintendent explains why the district is defying the mask mandate

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.